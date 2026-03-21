Wes Miller Reportedly Lands Fresh Head Coaching Gig Following 5 Seasons At Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats basketball head coach Wes Miller has landed a new gig in Cincinnati's old conference. Sidelines Charlotte reports he is taking over the Charlotte 49ers head coaching role in the American Athletic Conference.

The hiring means Cincinnati officially doesn't have to wait to announce its eventual new head coach until after April 1. Buyout language finalized Thursday has him landing a $3.1 million lump-sum buyout from UC.

New (Old) Beginnings

Feb 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Miller returns to North Carolina, where he coached at UNC-Greensboro from 2011 to 2021 and amassed a 185-135 record and played college at the University of North Caroliona. He then went on to coach five seasons at Cincinnati with a 100-74 record.

Time after time, Miller's UC teams would get close to elite status or show signs they are ready to get over the NCAA Tournament appearance-hump. But it just never came to fruition. Miller was under .500 in close games during each of his five seasons in Clifton, but now he immediately becomes one of the better coaches in the AAC for a flailing 49ers program.

Charlotte has not made the NCAA Tournament since going 21-8 in 2005 and earning a seven seed. They are coming off a 17-17 season and fired Arron Fearne after three years at the helm.

Miller discussed his UC tenure with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander after Cincinnati lost to UCF in the 2026 Big 12 Tournament.

"I'm really proud. Really, really proud of what we've done here: took the job while there was a lawsuit going on with the previous coach," Miller said. "Our players are getting subpoenaed on game days in Year 1, NIL, the transfer portal happened, and a move to the Big 12. I'm really, really proud. We have never been anything but competitive, and we've been on the bubble multiple years. I'm really proud of the work that we've done.

"We're Cincinnati. We need to be in the NCAA Tournament. I understand that as much as anybody, but we are in the right direction of building something — we built something that I believe is now sustainable. So, I believe in everything we're doing. I believe that over the last two months, we've been one of the best teams in college basketball. And I think we can not just be better, but we can keep assembling. And so, my heart and soul are in this job and the work that we're doing."

Cincinnati is still searching for its next head coach, with Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun the lead frontrunner to be their 29th leader in program history.

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