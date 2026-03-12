Wes Miller Points To Early Issues In Bearcats Tenure As Main Reason To Keep Cincinnati Coaching Role

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball program has a massive decision to make on Wes Miller and his contract. They can move on now for a $9.9 million buyout or wait until April 1 and pay him $4.69 million to go away.

Cincinnati lost to rival UCF 66-65 brutally in the Second Round of the 2026 Big 12 Tournament to wrap an 18-15 season. Miller is 174-100 at UC and is currently the ninth-winningest coach in UC history, but has won twice. He gave the latest update on his job situation to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander after the UCF loss.

"My head's been down, just working on, again, I think we have an NCAA Tournament team. My head's been down working on getting ready for the next game. John (Cunningham) has been supportive the entire year," Miller said.

Miller can think whatever he wants, his team is not making the NCAA Tournament. Bart Torvik gives them a 0% chance to dance as of this writing.

The Bearcats have not made the dance this decade with a coach who's 11-47 at UC against Quad 1 opponents. They will not make the tournament this season after likely finishing just one win short. Miller had plenty of chances to right the ship in late-game moments this season, but rarely did.

He blew close games to Eastern Michigan, West Virginia, Xavier, and UCF, among others. UC went a putrid 1-6 in close games. They had terrible luck compared to the rest of the Division 1 outfits, but you create your own luck with consistent high-level execution, and that's rarely happened this decade.

Miller pointed to how the bad situation was when he arrived for his reason to be retained next season. Bringing up issues with the program from 2021 is an interesting pitch to make for why one should stay in 2026.

"I'm really proud. Really, really proud of what we've done here: took the job while there was a lawsuit going on with the previous coach," Miller said to begin the reason list. "Our players are getting subpoenaed on game days in Year 1, NIL, the transfer portal happened, and a move to the Big 12. I'm really, really proud. We have never been anything but competitive, and we've been on the bubble multiple years. I'm really proud of the work that we've done.

"We're Cincinnati. We need to be in the NCAA Tournament. I understand that as much as anybody, but we are in the right direction of building something — we built something that I believe is now sustainable. So, I believe in everything we're doing. I believe that over the last two months, we've been one of the best teams in college basketball. And I think we can not just be better, but we can keep assembling. And so, my heart and soul are in this job and the work that we're doing."

Check out the full back-and-forth with Norlander below:

Spoke w/ Cincinnati's Wes Miller after his press conference—along with @GoodmanHoops—and asked about where he thinks he stands after five seasons at UC without making the NCAA Tournament.



Here was his response.



AD John Cunningham has a big decision to make in the coming day(s). pic.twitter.com/s0jKk47ifb — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 11, 2026

