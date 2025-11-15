Cincinati Bearcats Basketball Massive Betting Favorites Against Mount St. Mary's
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is expected to dominate its next basketball opponent if the betting line is any indication. The Bearcats welcome the Mountaineers for a 6 p.m. ET tip-off inside Fifth Third Arena on Sunday night as 26.5-point favorites with a point total set at 147.5.
Cincinnati enters the game 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall, while MSM is 0-3 overall and 2-1 against the spread. The Bearcats' dominant defense and an inept MSM offense have the teams a combined 1-5 to the over this season.
A bevy of turnovers has kept Cincinnati from maxing out its offense so far, but they are trusting the process in a pace-up system.
“How fast we want to play is going to come with some growing pains, so we just got to get better as the season goes on," Kerr Kriisa said after 24 UC turnovers in the 74-62 win over Dayton. "It's November. We want to play our best basketball in February. The way we play right now, we've got to live with those mistakes where we're definitely going to improve on that and work on that as the season goes on.”
The game tips off at 6 p.m. ET Sunday night on ESPN+ as the Bearcats try to clean up those lost possessions.
