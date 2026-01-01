SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 Back for the Orange Bowl

Geoff Ulrich

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gets new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for the Orange Bowl, Oregon vs Texas Tech, Thursday.
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn't win when betting on Thursday's Orange Bowl between No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech. This College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup on Jan. 1 features two high-powered offenses, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos and claim this $1,500 back offer.

BetMGM bonus code details for Oregon vs Texas Tech

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows first-time users to place their initial wager on any market for the Orange Bowl matchup. If Oregon covers the spread or Texas Tech pulls off an upset, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets of $50 or more receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes would result in five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

  • New users must use bonus code SI1500 during registration.
  • Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Available for any sports market, including Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez props.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Thursday's game

Claiming this welcome offer for the Orange Bowl requires just a few simple steps. The registration process takes minutes and you can immediately place your first wager on this College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

  1. Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create your account using bonus code SI1500.
  2. Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any Orange Bowl market, such as the point spread or player props.
  5. If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately. If it loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers frequently include profit boosts for playoff games, same-game parlay bonuses, and special props for marquee matchups like Oregon vs Texas Tech. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

