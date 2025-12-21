Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Betting Underdogs in Clemson Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is a slight betting underdog this afternoon in the Greenville Invitational against Clemson in South Carolina. Clemson enters the game a 5.5-point favorite with a point total sitting at 141.5.

UC got off the mat betting-wise on Wednesday and covered easily against Alabama State in an 88-51 win. It moved them to 7-4 overall and 3-8 against the spread. Clemson is 9-3 overall and 6-6 against the spread this season as they try to springboard their way into the AP top 25, as Georgia did with a win over UC.

The Bearcats are 0-3 straight up as betting underdogs this season.

Cincinnati gets Jizzle James back for another game here after he made his season debut on Wednesday with 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field. He may be why the market moved slightly Cincinnati's way after Clemson opened as a six-point favorite.

"I feel like this game helped us a lot," UC forward Baba Miller said after the win over Alabama State. "Just to regroup and find our rhythm again. Now we have a few more days of practice to prepare for Clemson, a really good team. We're going to give it everything we have to keep taking the right steps."

UC can capture that elusive first Quad 1 win of the season by pulling off the upset Sunday.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk