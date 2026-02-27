Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Clear Betting Favorites Over Oklahoma State

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are big favorites over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the hardwood Saturday. Consensus betting lines have Cincinnati favored by nine points with a total sitting at 149 points.

The Cowboys just lost 14 PPG scorer Parsa Fallah for the season and are one of the rougher outfits in the Big 12. OSU enters the game 17-11 overall and 12-16 against the spread. UC is 15-13 SU and 12-16 ATS.

UC and OSU games have gone under more often in this spot. The Cowboys are 3-7 to the over on the road this season, while UC is 4-12-1 to the over at home.

The Bearcats have to win the final four games this season to have a decent chance at making the NCAA Tournament. A win over Texas Tech would've granted some breathing room, but they got handled 80-68 on Tuesday.

"It's the Big 12, playing on the road is difficult," UC head coach Wes Miller said about that loss. "We just won a game a couple of days ago. I liked our competitive spirit and fight, even though it didn't go our way. Now we need to respond and get ready for a home game on Saturday."

The Bearcats have top play every game like it's their last, moving forward.

They did that to start against Texas Tech, going 9-9 from the field to start, but things tailed off.

"I thought both groups struggled to get stops early. We, you know, we scored. They scored," Miller continued. "That's why it was close early, because both groups doubled to get stops. And I think both groups settled in, and, you know, you all of a sudden, shots are getting missed on both ends. The difference is that they got the offensive rebounds, and those resulted in baskets. So, you know, again, I liked our offensive start. It didn't like our defensive start."

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk