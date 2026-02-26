FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $100 Bonus on Tonight's NBA, College Basketball and NHL Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on tonight's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball and NHL action. Tonight's games include premier NBA matchups like Heat vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Suns, plus college basketball showdowns and NHL contests following Team USA's Olympic gold medal victory. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 26.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for tonight's games

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

The bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings when using bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to beat the Suns at +110 odds and win, you receive your $5.50 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on the Heat vs. 76ers game with +100 odds and win, you collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for tonight's basketball and hockey action

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps:

Register for your new FanDuel account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Place your initial $5 wager on tonight's NBA, college basketball or NHL games. If your bet wins, collect your $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

Beyond this new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and other promotional opportunities. Current users can discover these rotating offers by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

These ongoing promotions often target specific games or betting markets, giving experienced bettors additional value on their wagers throughout the sports calendar.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.