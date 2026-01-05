Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Road Betting Underdogs Against West Virginia

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcat basketball squad is a 3.5-point betting underdog in Tuesday's road battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The point total is set at 129.5 in an expected low-scoring affair.

UC enters the contest 8-6 overall and 5-9 against the spread, while WVU is 9-5 straight up and 7-7 ATS. The Bearcats are 0-5 this season outright as a betting underdog as they face needing 14 wins the rest of conference play to have any NCAA Tournament case.

They did not play well enough down the stretch in Saturday's 67-60 loss to Houston. It was the 13th consecutive loss to Kelvin Sampson's team.

“We have to learn how to close the game," Wes Miller said about the collapse. "I think playing against Houston now for five straight years, there have been several times where we’ve had a lead late in the game, or we’ve been in a one-possession game in the last minute, and they close it and we don’t. So, I think it’s about closing the game out. And again, tonight, they closed it out. It was on some big shots – they knocked down threes. We got them to miss a couple of times and couldn’t clear the defensive board. They made some plays. We didn’t make those plays, but we made a lot of plays before that. We turned it over. It is what it is. We’ve got to learn how to finish. But yes, we’re right there. This team’s right there. The guys in the locker room know it. We’ve got to block out the noise and get ready to play a game in a couple of days.”

UC did not score in the final four minutes of that loss as they look to play better offense in this game. Catch it on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

