Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Road Underdogs Against Texas Tech

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are trying to pull off another road betting upset on Tuesday night. UC basketball is a 5.5-point betting underdog to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with a point total set at 140.5.

Cincinnati enters this game 15-12 straight up and 12-15 against the spread, while TTU is 20-7 SU and 14-13 ATS. The Red Raiders are 16-4 on the moneyline as favorites, while the Bearcats just won as an underdog against Kansas (3-9 in those spots this season).

It was a huge win over Kansas for Wes Miller's team.

"This is a great moment for our program, and I feel an incredible amount of joy for our players," Miller said to the media postgame. "It has not been easy for us all year. We've been dealing with a lot of personnel stuff, illnesses, and sickness. To win a game in a place like this against a team like this, I feel a ton of joy for our players that they get to feel that reward."

Moustapaha Thiam posted a career-high 28 points in the birthday win over Kansas, and he can continue climbing up NBA Draft boards with this kind of play to close the season.

"This was definitely my best birthday," Thiam said after beating Kansas. "Thank you to my teammates and the staff and everybody. We came out focused, trying to get the win, and we got it."

The TTU game tips off on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas, at 7 p.m. ET.

