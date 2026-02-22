BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' unlocks a $1500 First Bet offer for Sunday's USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game at the 2026 Milan Winter Games. New users can claim this welcome bonus and bet on the highly anticipated hockey matchup. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Feb. 22.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for USA vs. Canada

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with bonus bet protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial bet on any market, including the USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Canada to win in regulation and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

Available only to first-time BetMGM customers.

For the Gold Medal Game, you could bet on markets like the moneyline, puck line, or total goals. If you wager $500 on the USA to win and they lose in overtime, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future hockey markets or other sports.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the Gold Medal Game

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on USA vs. Canada:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and documentation. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Gold Medal Game. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for major events like Olympic hockey games.

The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts for popular betting markets and special promotions tied to championship games. Existing customers should check the promotions tab regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the tournament and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

