Cincinnati Bearcats Football Deemed Massive Road Betting Favorites Over Oklahoma State
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are big betting favorites again this coming weekend after failing to cover a double-digit point spread against UCF. UC is a 21.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State on FanDuel Sportsbook with a point total set at 54.5.
This marks Cincinnati's largest spread to cover as a favorite in a Big 12 game since entering the league. It's been a brutal season for the Cowboys, who just fired longtime coach Mike Gundy.
UC enters the game 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread, while OSU is 1-5 SU and ATS.
Cincinnati is looking to get the series record to 3-2 OSU with a win.
"So what we have shown is that we can win in a lot of different ways," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after Saturday's 20-11 UCF win. "The offense down at Kansas lit up the scoreboard in the yardage, and then today we didn't, but the defense came through. Special teams have been very solid throughout the whole season. I thought today was another great output with Max [Fletcher], I think four balls inside the 20-yard line, including the one there at the end on the two.
"Stephen [Rusnak] knocking down field goals, guys covering kicks, I think they started on the 10-yard line one time on a kickoff. So, I’m just really proud of the way those guys continue to play at a high level. The bottom line is we're sitting here at 5-1, and we just finished this game and won our third conference game in a row, and we got a lot of things we can get fixed. That's a good thing to happen. We're excited about this opportunity we have coming next week.”
The OSU contest kicks off next Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
