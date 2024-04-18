Cincinnati Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had another player enter the transfer portal on Thursday in 2023 starting linebacker Dorian Jones.
Jones was third on the team in tackles (56) last campaign, but struggled down-to-down with a 45.3 PFF grade (67.7 in 2022). His 508 snaps will now go elsewhere as Cincinnati relies on Jack Dingle, Jonathan Thompson and more to fill the spot.
Linebacker could be a good area to add a transfer this spring.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter:
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: