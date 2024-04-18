All Bearcats

Cincinnati Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

He was one of the highest-snap player last season.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had another player enter the transfer portal on Thursday in 2023 starting linebacker Dorian Jones.

Jones was third on the team in tackles (56) last campaign, but struggled down-to-down with a 45.3 PFF grade (67.7 in 2022). His 508 snaps will now go elsewhere as Cincinnati relies on Jack Dingle, Jonathan Thompson and more to fill the spot.

Linebacker could be a good area to add a transfer this spring.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.