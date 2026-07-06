2 Bearcats Named to 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The Bearcats football program had a pair of offensive linemen make the preseason All-Big 12 rosters this week. Veteran guard Evan Tegesdahl and left tackle Joe Cotton got the nods.

They were the lone Bearcats to make the list after Cotton narrowly missed out on a season-long Big 12 team last fall, while Tengesdahl made the second team.

Both are arguably the best players on Cincinnati's offense entering the season. Tengesdahl was an AP All-American last season after earning an 82.8 Pro Football Focus rating in 2025. That mark was the highest among all Big 12 guards and ranked sixth nationally at the position.

Tengesdahl, Cotton, and more spearheaded an offensive line that finished as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country annually.

That group allowed a nation-low eight sacks last season and helped get new co-offensive coordinator and longtime offensive line coach Nic Cardwell that promotion.

UC head coach Scott Satterfield dove into all of the work they've done leading up to fall camp in an interview with ESPN 1530 last month.

"Yeah, they've been here now. I think this is the fourth week that they've been back," Satterfield said. "So there's a lot of work that's been put in. When they first get back, it's kind of a gradual build-up throughout those weeks, and this week is kind of the first, I think, hard week. I would say they're in the weight room, they're on the field, they're running, they're doing individual drills, and just trying to enhance themselves as individuals, depending on what position they play.

"The wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends are all throwing and catching, so I think more and more each year they allow us to do more and more with the guys, and so we try to take advantage of that, but it's very busy, and it's all good here in our new facility. It's been awesome this summer."

The full 12-game slate will spell out how many other surprise names could join Tengesdahl and Cotton on this list of All-Big 12 talents.

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