Brendan Sorsby Officially Preparing For 2027 NFL Draft, Not Playing During 2026 Season

The Brendan Sorsby saga has officially, officially come to a close for college football. The former Cincinnati star quarterback clarified to the NFL on Tuesday that he is not pursuing litigation against the league this summer amidst the decision not to hold a Supplemental Draft for him to enter the league in 2026.

Sorsby was trying to start his NFL career this fall, but his looming gambling infractions and the league's feeling that he lacked accountability for his actions kept them from holding a supplemental draft for the first time in years.

The young star bet on his Indiana team multiple times while part of the program earlier this decade, amidst thousands of other sports wagers.

The NFL released this memo on the matter:

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft. For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a 'Draft-Eligible' player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft."

Sorsby dropped a finalized statement on Tuesday to match the NFL's stance.

He can participate in all parts of the 2027 NFL Draft process and will not be punished by the NFL, but the college infractions are going to be factored into any potential missteps down the line.

There has been a lot of news about me out there, and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear. I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem, and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could've happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the

help I need and fully focus on my recovery. The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey - I

will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes, and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this.

Sorsby played like a top-15 quarterback for Cincinnati last season and was one of their best signal callers of the 21st century.

He finished the 2025 season with 2,800 yards, while running for 580 more to go with five interceptions and just seven sacks taken.

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