Bearcats Football Among Top-10 Power Conference Teams at Maximizing Talent Base

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team has been squeezing just about every win possible out of their projected talent base this decade. X user Jeff Fuller broke down which Power Conference teams do the best job of maximizing their roster talent into over performance, and Cincinnati ranked sixth on the list.

Only BYU, Kansas State, Iowa Ste, Iowa, and Wake Forest ranked higher in the exercise. Fuller explained the methodology in his X post.

"Which P4 teams consistently over-/under-perform expectations based on talent/recruiting rankings?" Fuller wrote. "Comparing 247’s Total Team Talent to final Massey Composite rank over the last 6 seasons reveals a few outliers, highlighted by BYU finishing 50 spots higher & Stanford 54 spots lower than talent-level would project. What else stands out? Granted, the most talented teams cannot truly 'overperform,' and the least talented have a statistical advantage given this type of analysis, but the outliers are revealing."

It's not a perfect way to gauge how Cincinnati's been doing with its roster building, but from the end of the Luke Fickell era into the whole Scott Satterfield era, the program has done a pretty strong job developing talent.

Cincinnati has added more and more financial resources in recent years, but still lags behind most Power Conference teams in projected overall roster budgets. They are largely doing the best they can with the talent pool available to them.

NIL-NCAA.com has combed through all Power Conference data this year to project the roster budget for each team, and Cincinnati is projected to field a $20,049,000 roster this coming fall.

That figure ranks 64th out of the 68 power conference teams on the site's list. A big windfall of money at some point this decade could jolt Cincinnati back into contender status, but you can only work with what you got in the meantime.

They currently hold the consensus worst betting odds to win the Big 12 this fall at +10000. Iowa State is tied with them at the same figure. Alas, the team is pretty healthy, and crazier things have happened than a collection of talent like this competing for a conference title down the stretch.

Check out the full ranking from Fuller below:

Which P4 teams consistently over-/under-perform expectations based on talent/recruiting rankings?



Comparing 247’s Total Team Talent to final Massey Composite rank over the last 6 seasons reveals a few outliers, highlighted by BYU finishing 50 spots higher & Stanford 54 spots… pic.twitter.com/Nzee0xPzLh — Jeff Fuller (@jjfuller72) August 26, 2026

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