Scott Satterfield Updates UC Football Overall Team Health, Other Leaders Speak Ahead of Week 1

The Bearcats football team is entering game-week mode ahead of the season opener inside Nippert Stadium on Sept. 5.

The team held an afternoon practice on Tuesday and had a few voices speak to the media after the session, including head coach Scott Satterfield.



He gave an update on how healthy the team looks ahead of Week 1. Outside of some offensive line dings, the team is once again pretty healthy, just like last year.

"We're still beat up a little bit in O-Line, " Satterfield said. "Still waiting on a few guys to get back, which they're close. I think over the next couple of days maybe we can get a couple of these guys back, which will be good, and hopefully by next week, game week, we'll get some more guys back as well.



"I think other than that, probably it's as good as to be expected at this time of the season so far. We spent so much time in the offseason on how we were going to plan this out, and how the summer was going to be, and how this camp was going to be with Coach Niko (Palazeti) and Jason Stone and Aaron (Himmler), and really just trying to plan this thing out. And I think we've done a really good job of that, of getting these guys to this point. Obviously anything can happen any day out here, but I think overall the health is really good."

Cincinnati's defense harassed JC French IV into consistent turnover stretches throughout training camp and is looking to create "seven turnovers" per game, according to safety MJ Cannon.

Whether it's interceptions, fumbles, or turnovers on downs, the main goal is to give their offense as many possessions as possible.

Cincinnati has a few more days of tune-up work before fully focusing on the Boston College Eagles next week.

Cincinnati is a big favorite in the game. ESPN's Football Power Index has UC winning the contest 76.8% of the time. Check out all of the comments from Satterfield, WRs Larenzo Fenner and Gio Kontosis, plus WRs coach Vijay Stingley below:

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