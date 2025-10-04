Brendan Sorsby And More Discuss Cincinnati's Ranked Victory Over Iowa State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones at home on Saturday to notch the highest-ranked home win since the 2006 season.
Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby, and more discussed the big win after with the media, one that Satterfield had confidence in this week.
"I think what we created this offseason and throughout the season so far is the belief that we can go get it done no matter what's thrown at us," Satterfield said earlier this week. "I was glad we were able to do that, and our guys had to make plays. We've been in this scenario many times before, the last few years, and we're just one play short, and we're able to make those plays this time. Noah Jennings on fourth and 10.
"What an unbelievable play. But if you don't make that catch, we lose. As good as Brendan played and all that, we still lose. You have to make those plays to win. Somebody does. Peek is knocking that ball out. No one is making that catch. Those are big-time plays. That's how you win these types of games.”
Check out all the comments from the first-ranked win of the Satterfield era below:
