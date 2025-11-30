Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby And More Breakdown TCU Loss
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats fell to 0-18 in the Scott Satterfield era when trailing at halftime on Saturday in a 45-23 defeat to TCU. The Horned Frogs rolled all over UC through the air and on the ground to basically total their last three point totals in one.
UC football has now exited another November winless, sitting at 1-11 in the Satterfield era during this month.
They now wait for their bowl fate next Sunday night to see where they will be playing for one last chance at an eighth win this season next month.
"Nobody's happy when you lose. These are the last four teams we just played two or three of them are ranked, and this is an eight-win team," Satterfield said on Saturday. "Not like we're losing to bad teams, these are really good football teams that we've had a chance to gobeat, but we did not play well enough today. We're not good enough to make mistakes and still win. Our program is not at that point yet. I'll look at these guys. Last week, TCU had four turnovers against Houston and still won; we're not there. We can't turn it over. We can't turn the football over and still be good enough to go win football games, you know, because all these teams here at the end are good. You know, last year we played Iowa State, Kansas State, and Colorado on the road at night. I mean, those are good football teams that are hard to beat."
UC at least got back into the bowl mix and will have those practices to keep developing over the next few weeks.
