Brendan Sorsby Breaks Down Whirlwind Chemistry Pursuit With New Receiving Corps
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has worked studiously to create chemistry with his entirely new starting receiver corps this offseason. Joe Royer is the only consistent option returning to the passing attack outside of a few targets to Evan Pryor from last season.
It's not easy to build the needed chemistry across a 6-8 month offseason window, but Sorsby is trying to make it work.
"Obviously, the practice reps, and then it's just the reps throughout the summer and throughout the spring as well," he said on the Let's Reign Podcast. "The extra reps and more, so just the mental side of the game too. Like, 'Hey, I want you here at this time.' And then taking it out to the field and actually executing it and doing it. Because we do have a ton of talented receivers now, and it is tough because they're all new. And haven't had a ton of time on task with them. I haven't had any game reps with any of them, besides Joe. But it'll be fun to get out there and show what we can do, because I'm really confident in this group, and, you know, I'm confident in just the talent level in the offense as a whole, just every room. I'm really excited about what we can do."
Sorsby has looked confident in the fall camp reps I've been able to see over the past few weeks.
He's discussed needing to give his receivers more opportunities to make plays downfield this fall after completing 28.9% of his 20-plus-yard passes in 2024. The first big play opportunity arrives in a couple of weeks against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
"Great opportunity for us to put ourselves on the map and let people know where we are this year, and you know what we're capable of, and build a ton of momentum going into the rest of our non-conference and Big 12 play," Sorsby said about the opener against Nebraska. "They're a great team, and we're really excited, and that's what we have our eyes set on right now. But just find a way to go out there on a Thursday night and win the game in Kansas City, and come back to Cincy, celebrate it, and then get ready to play the next week."
The slow wait is almost over ahead of the 2025 college football season.
