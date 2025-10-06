Brendan Sorsby Cracks Top 10 Heisman Rankings Following Iowa State Victory
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has played like a top 10 quarterback in the country this season and it's earned him his first career spot on the On3's Heisman Trophy Poll, voted on by its top staff members.
Sorsby checked in at No. 10 this week following a 38-30 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. He went 13-of-25 for 214 yards, 2 TD, along with nine carries for 64 yards, 1 TD. Oddsmakers still have him as a major long shot with DraftKings Sportsbook slotting him at 120-1 to win the award.
"Sorsby was once again excellent in a big win over previously unbeaten Iowa State," the article stated. "Though he matched his lowest completion percentage in a game, he accounted for three touchdowns for the third time in the last four games.
"The Cincinnati quarterback has thrown for 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s also been great on the ground, rushing for 291 yards and five scores so far this season."
All in all, Sorsby now has the fifth-best ESPN QBR in the country at 87.6 overall. He's been absolutely fantastic and is the top reason why Bearcats fans can start to dream big about a Big 12 title run if they can get through October without a conference loss.
The next task at hand is UCF at home on Saturday at noon ET.
