Brendan Sorsby Highlights How 'Close' Bearcats Are in Tightly-Contested Big 12 Conference
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is rocking a new body, uniform, and haircut this coming season, but he's fully used to the Scott Satterfield offensive system in rare continuity within the sport of college football.
The Bearcats leader spoke with the media on Tuesday and noted how much more comfortable he is in the offense after another summer getting to lead workouts with his wide receivers.
"My comfort level with the playbook this year compared to last year is just night and day," Sorsby noted. "And then they know what they're doing, too [the wide receivers]. I'm just kind of verifying with them as they're running across, and sometimes they might not know what they're doing because they're exhausted from running a deep route. They're coming back. So, just making sure those guys are good. And being able to do that this year is nice."
Sorsby and the Bearcats know they aren't far away from shocking people in arguably the country's tightest conference by competition.
Cincinnati went 1-4 in one-possession games last season.
"Yeah, we also just believe, you know, that we were really close last year, too," Sorsby said about being this season's version of 2024 Arizona State. "We're in a lot of one-score games, and we also cost ourselves a lot of games last year. Shot ourselves in the foot. So, I mean, we know that we can win games, and we know that we have a really talented group. So it's just up to us now to go and do it."
The dual-threat star ranked 29th nationally in ESPN's QBR metric last season after passing for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 447 yards on 4.2 yards per carry (impressive when accounting for 17 sacks) and nine touchdowns.
What he does for an encore is one of the most intriguing aspects of the 2025 campaign.
Check out the full session with Sorsby below posted by Cincinnati's media team:
