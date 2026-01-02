Brendan Sorsby Reportedly Focusing on Two Schools, Offer Amounts Revealed

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has two clear suitors lined up for his services as arguably the top transfer portal player on the market this cycle. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported he is visiting LSU and Texas Tech this week as the top two options for his next home after Cincinnati.

"Former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby has visits lined up to both Texas Tech and LSU," Thamel posted on X. "He’s set to fly to visit Tech today and will go from there to Baton Rouge. He's ESPN's No. 1-ranked portal player in Max Olson'sportal rankings. He threw for 2,800 yards, ran for 580, and accounted for 36 combined touchdowns this year. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He's thrown for 7,208 and 60 TDs in his career, which began at Indiana."

Chris Karpman reported Sorsby is getting offers over $5 million for his final season of eligibility.

Sorsby ranks 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards. He was the only player on the UC roster who's gotten meaningful snaps to post a grade higher than 85 overall on Pro Football Focus this season (90 PFF grade).

ESPN has him rated as the top overall transfer on the market.

"Sorsby is a three-year starter with excellent size, arm strength, and mobility," Tom Luginbill wrote about the passer. "He can make off-platform throws, drop the ball in when throwing downfield, and can get the ball out quickly on RPOs. He anticipates extremely well and helps players get open with his throws. He's a powerful runner with excellent size and good quickness. This is an instinctive player in the pocket with elite processing and navigation skills when pressured."

Time will tell if Sorsby heads to the SEC or stays in the Big 12 with Texas Tech ahead of a potential showdown at Nippert Stadium against UC next season.

The transfer portal just officially opened today.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk