Cincinnati Bearcats Football Bringing In Quarterback Transfer Target For Visit

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats reportedly have a visit lined up with a quarterback target in the transfer portal.

Ohio State Buckeyes backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz entered the transfer portal today with two seasons of eligibility remaining. On3's Pete Nakos reports Cincinnati and Louisville are in the mix, while the Bearcat Bunch reported UC is hosting him on a visit in the coming days.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder arrived at Ohio State in 2023. He appeared in three games in his first season with the Buckeyes, finishing 10-of-22 passing for 111 yards.

Kienholz did not play in Ohio State's 2024 College Football Playoff national championship run, before suiting up in a few games as Julian Sayin's backup this season after losing the starting QB battle (11-of-14 passing in 2025 for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns).

The South Dakota native was a four-star talent in the Class of 2023, ranked as the 11th-best QB prospect in the country and the 138th player nationally on 247Sports. He could be another diamond in the rough find for the Bearcats, similar to Brendan Sorsby, who is now the hottest QB commodity in the transfer portal, commanding a reported $5+ million price tag.

Cincinnati can't swim in those financial waters, but they have shown the ability to develop passers well so far under Satterfield. Kienholz would be the immediate starting option if he picked UC in the portal over the next month.

Kienholz is the No. 77 overall player and No. 14 quarterback in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings as a strong dual-threat maestro in the right hands.

He has a similar profile to Sorsby while the latter was still at Indiana.

