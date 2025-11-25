Brendan Sorsby 'Letting It Rip' This Week In Final 2025 Big 12 Matchup
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby played well enough individually to earn a win this past Saturday against BYU. Alas, mistakes around him in all three phases of the game officially ended the Bearcats' chances at capturing a Big 12 title this season.
Now, it's about playing free, "letting it rip" and trying to end the 2025 regular season on a high note.
There is still bowl positioning and the seniors to play for. The Cincinnati bowl destination will swing a decent amount based on a win or loss against TCU in Texas.
"I just go back to early on in the year, we were just out there having fun and just letting it rip," Sorsby said at the podium on Tuesday. "We did that on Saturday night. We just made too many mistakes. So really, it's just about playing clean while cutting loose at the same time, knowing when to take chances just be situationally smart, and know when to take care of the football. And there are also times when you can force the ball into some windows. There are times when you can be a little bit looser with the football. But as an offense, we have to move as one in that department. And you know, know when it's time to be aggressive and know when it's time to pull back."
Sorsby has still been one of the nation's best quarterbacks this season, entering the final Big 12 game 11th nationally in ESPN's QBR metric after going 25-38 for 300 yards, 2 TDs, and one INT against BYU's eighth-best pass defensenationally by passing EPA allowed.
TCU is much worse against the pass (45th in EPA) and presents a nice opportunity to end with a bang for this once-in-a-lifetime team.
He's had four turnover-worthy plays over the last two weeks, but still ranks eighth nationally in that metric. Cutting those back to zero this week could spark the upset victory and a nice bowl slot the following Sunday.
"You only play with one team one time, and you only have so many opportunities with them," Sorsby said. "So it's about playing for the guys in the locker room too, finishing strong for them, especially our old heads. And you just never know in this world. So we just got to find a way to go out there and find a win for those guys and the staff and everybody that's poured into the season."
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
