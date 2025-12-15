Brendan Sorsby Entering Transfer Portal After Stellar 2025 Season At Cincinnati, Multiple Teams Involved

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats will likely be hunting for a new quarterback next season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports star passer Brendan Sorsby is entering the transfer portal with an outside chance he goes to the NFL Draft.

Sorsby was one of the top 15 quarterbacks in the country this season and is one of the top passers on the market. A report from earlier this month noted multiple teams have offered him $4 million to play for their school next season.

247Sports is reporting Texas Tech and Sorsby's former school, Indiana, could get involved with his transfer recruiting.

"Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has informed the school that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Sorsby told ESPN today. Sorsby is waiting on his NFL Draft grade, and he’ll explore transferring as he waits for feedback on the NFL draft," Thamel posted on X Monday afternoon.

It's a brutal loss for Cincinnati, which is losing a ton of talent this offseason.

Sorsby ranks 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards. He was the only player on the UC roster who's gotten meaningful snaps to post a grade higher than 85 overall on Pro Football Focus this season (90 PFF grade).

Cincinnati will likely start Brady Lichtenbarg in the Liberty Bowl, with a chance that Samaj Jones gets some run as well.

