Brendan Sorsby Shut Out of Second Pro League for 2026 Season Following Gambling Infractions

Brendan Sorsby isn't just getting shut out of the NFL for the 2026 season. The Canadian Football League just started up its 2026 season a few weeks ago, but the former Cincinnati star quarterback won't be involved.

TSN Broadcaster Farhan Laliji posted a statement from the league on X this week. It's been confirmed that Sorsby placed thousands of bets on a litany of sporting events, including games involving his own team while on scholarship at Indiana earlier this decade and beyond.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning. At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list," The statement read.

It follows a similar mentality from the NFL, which sent a letter to Sorsby this week stating they won't be holding a Supplemental Draft this summer, leaving no path for him to enter the league ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

A part of the letter is available below:

"The sole reasons identified in your Petition for seeking entry into the Supplemental Draft are that you have been 'declared ineligible' by the NCAA, have 'exhausted all of [your] avenues to continue in the NCAA,' and 'want to now play in the NFL.' The Petition provides no information regarding the basis for, or timing of, the NCAA’s decision. Public sources, however, indicate that in May 2026, the NCAA issued a determination declaring you permanently ineligible from participation in college athletics, based on a sustained pattern of improper gambling activity during your collegiate career at three different universities.

"The League does not have the complete record of the NCAA’s investigation, and you did not provide any such materials with your Petition. Available information nonetheless indicates that, over the course of your collegiate career, you knowingly engaged in repeated and significant violations of NCAA rules designed to preserve the integrity of athletic competition. Reported conduct includes placing wagers on your own team and teammates and, to avoid detection, establishing or funding accounts in the names of intermediaries who placed bets on your behalf. There are also reports that you may have violated state criminal law."

There is now no legitimate pro path for Sorsby playing football in 2026, and Texas Tech has already cut ties with him.

The CFL is already in Week 4 and clearly doesn't want to add this potential headache to its 2026 season storylines.

For those that are wondering if the @CFL is a potential landing spot for QB Brendan Sorsby. The answer is no:

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning. At… pic.twitter.com/wu8zFlpSfW — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 26, 2026

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