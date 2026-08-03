Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Fall Camp Storylines

Fall Camp kicks off this week for a new-look Cincinnati Bearcats football roster under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Cincinnati has a pretty new offense outside of its blocking brigade, and the defense has been nearly entirely overhauled to try to stop the bleeding from last season. UC ranked dead last nationally in time of possession among FBS teams and was outside the top 100 in stop rate as a defense.

It's been two years of consistent win growth, with a goal to do it again this fall and reach eight regular-season wins as a Big 12 team for the first time since joining a Power Conference in 2023.

It won't be easy against ESPN FPI's sixth-toughest schedule in the Big 12 for a UC team they project to win 6.4 games on average.

Let's dive into the top Fall Camp Storylines as Cincinnati works 22 new transfers into the mix.

New Defense Cementing

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Antwan Peek Jr. (46) tackles Navy Midshipmen fullback Alex Tecza (46) in the first quarter of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Navy Midshipmen, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things just were not working out with Tyson Veidt's bend-don't-break defense at Cincinnati last season. The Bearcats created the fewest interceptions in the country, played soft coverage far too often, and just weren't aggressive enough given their talent level.

Cincinnati had some good defenders, but never got enough pressure on the quarterback in the front seven to cause much havoc: Enter Nate Woody.

Satterfield dialed up his old defensive coordinator at App State to come over from his most recent DC job at Army. Cincinnati is moving some key pieces around on the path to their strongest 3-4 blitz scheme unit possible.

"If you can get the offense off their routine, mixing it up by bringing different pressures, boundary field, and being a lot more aggressive," Satterfield said at Big 12 Media Days. "I think that's what we need to be able to do, and with the talent that we have in that linebacker position, with some of the guys we brought in, and some of the guys that are back, like Jonathan Thompson, Simeon Coleman.

"We got some great linebackers that can really put pressure on offenses, and we got to be able to utilize those guys, and I think in this defense we're going to be able to do that, and obviously be able to mix in some coverages with that as well. So that's kind of what we've been doing this whole spring, and as we approach the summer, is finding different ways to be able to do that."

Expect a lot more aggression from this unit, especially at the strongest spot on the defense with its linebackers.

That group could be the main catalyst for havoc as blitzers with more pass-rushing responsibility in this scheme.

Havoc Creation

Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) fumbles the ball in the second quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense takes the top-two spots here for good reason. Yes, the offense needs to do a better job sustaining drives, but another five-game losing streak to end last season fell on the other side's inability to create much variance.

They have to get off the field more consistently, and the best way to do that is with your hands. Veidt's unit forced a measly 10 turnovers last season (116th nationally), and they were the only team in the country to intercept two or fewer passes.

That cannot repeat this fall if Cincinnati wants to beat that 6.4 ESPN FPI win projection, let alone get to eight wins. I need to see tipped passes aplenty, punch outs all over, and diving with everything you got to get turnovers.

In a league with such slim margins like the Big 12, getting this massive factor turned in the right direction has never been more important, especially with an expected drop in quarterback play this season (Brendan Sorsby ranked 10th in ESPN's QBR last season, JC French IV ranked 81st).

Continued French Growth

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French (12) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How well is French IV dealing with pressure during fall camp?

That's one of the biggest markers for Cincinnati's success this coming season. UC fielded one of the best offensive lines in the country last season and will roll out another top 15 unit this coming season.

They are a better pass-blocking unit than French had at Georgia Southern and a far better run-blocking unit, helping the veteran stay ahead of the sticks and on time in the play structure...to an extent. He has to show growth as a pocket traverser compared to last season. French was allergic to avoiding sacks (22.8% pressure-to-sack ratio last season, 83rd nationally), while Sorsby was arguably the best in the nation at moving in the pocket and staying upright (6.1% ratio, second-best nationally).

I want to see French going through the wringer in practice, getting hounded in set scenarios consistently and showing the ability to move those feet to better foundation spots and firing downfield after a coverage breakdown.

Cincinnati should have its deepest pass-catching/offensive weapon unit of the Satterfield era to buoy the talent difference at quarterback. Then, it's up to French to execute when the lights brighten.

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