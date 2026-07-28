Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats finished the 2025 campaign ranked as the nation’s 41st rushing attack at 170.5 yards per game.

The problem is, just one of those rushers from last season returns, leaving Scott Satterfield and his staff a reload.

Now sits a rushing attack likely led by redshirt freshman Zion Johnson, redshirt senior Zylan Perry and redshirt senior Gi’Bran Payne.

How Does Each Running Back Fit?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Samaj Jones (5) fakes a handoff to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Zylan Perry (7) during the Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Showcase in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zion Johnson: In a crowded running back room last season, Johnson notched 127 all-purpose yards for one touchdown, across 24 attempts through both the air and the ground.

Zylan Perry: Perry spent the last four seasons playing for Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference, where his role gradually grew year after year. In 41 games thus far, Perry has rushed for 1,659 yards (5.1 per carry) and 14 touchdowns. Perry doesn’t offer the greatest receiving threat right now, with just 4.3 career receiving yards per game, but his vision and experience are key this season.

Gi’Bran Payne: Payne plied his trade for three years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Through 29 games, Payne notched 226 yards across 56 carries (4.0 per attempt) for two rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Payne has reeled in 58 receiving yards and two more touchdowns.

Who Takes The Starting Gig?

New Cincinnati Bearcats running back Gi'Bran Payne from La Salle High School and Notre Dame joined quarterback JC French IV, a Georgia Southern transfer at a UC press conference Thursday, March 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to take the most experienced runner of the group, then Perry fits in perfectly for the spot. While he lacks snaps at a power-conference level, Perry has shown year-by-year progression in yards and touchdowns.

Johnson probably comes in second. His familiarity with running back coach Sean Dawkins and the offensive staff gives him a slight leg up.

Payne has been consigned to a backup role for a majority of his career thanks to playing with some of the game’s top running backs this decade, which is really not his fault. Just because he may rank beyond the first string once again doesn’t mean he will be a complete non-factor next season; he just has to take advantage of the attempts he is given.

What Should You Expect Next Season?

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, despite having some elite names in Tawee Walker and Evan Pryor, the Bearcats finished 113th in rush attempts per game (31.3). quarterback JC French IV is set to take several attempts as well, this number could very easily fall in a similar range again. The chunk plays could be there but the attempts may be few and far between.

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