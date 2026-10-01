Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: Arizona Wildcats

The Bearcats football team has a late-night task at hand in its first trip outside of the Queen City this season. Cincinnati is leaving a day earlier than normal for its road battle against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET on FOX.

Arizona beat Cincinnati last year and has one of the top veteran quarterbacks in the country (the best passer they've faced this season) in Noah Fifita. This marks just the second all-time meeting between the two conference foes, who faced off last year at Nippert Stadium. Arizona got the best of Cincinnati in that game, winning by a score of 30-24.

UC is a touchdown-plus betting underdog in this one and enters the game with a 43.8% chance to win on ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

Arizona is 50th in ESPN's FPI, UC is 42nd overall ranking, and UA is 33rd on SP+, and Cincinnati is 38th. Essentially a toss-up game for the undefeated Bearcats.

Cincinnati's top-seven rushing attack is trying to barrel through the 13th-best run defense in the country by yards allowed.

"It looks like they are a little bit more aggressive," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the defense. "When you are doing that, you are going to stop them more. When you are more aggressive like that, and maybe giving up a few more in the passing yards this year compared to what they did last year. They were very comfortable playing coverage last year with the guys they had back there because of the talent they had."

Cincinnati just rolled out 271 rushing yards vs. K-State, its third game with at least 250 rushing yards this season. Since 1996, the Bearcats had never had three games with at least 250 yards rushing in the same month until the last few weeks.

Let's dive into how they can keep that going against Arizona on the road.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jalen Hunt (90) sacks Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sticking with the UC offense against the Arizona defense, Cincinnati will have to out-execute that group as a full unit on the other side. There is no real star to key in on for UC against the Arizona defense (14 players with Pro Football Focus grades between 66 and 79 overall).

The defensive line and cornerback rooms are full of depth and will be ready with waves in the Arizona heat. Red zone impact is going to be massive in this game. Cincinnati has continued its strong red zone acumen from last season (16-18 on red zone touchdown chances, third nationally) and is facing a home defense that's allowed just nine total attempts in that area (30th) and a 66.7% overall score rate (tied for sixth nationally).

The Wildcats' lone loss this season involved a 3-for-4 touchdown success rate for BYU in the red zone, a decently efficient run game (4.9 yards per carry), and a 1-0 BYU turnover advantage. Cincinnati likely has to tap into all three of those edges to win as underdogs on Saturday night.

Offensively, Noah Fifita haunted this defense throughout last year's loss, and he's been UA's best overall player in 2026.

He holds the seventh-best PFF grade of any Power Four passer (90.5) and has lit up the traditional stats again as a veteran. The 3-1 Arizona passing attack ranks 16th nationally in yards per game. He ranks among the Top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns (11) and completion rate (75.6%).

"Fifita is a true passing quarterback," Satterfield said. "I think if he had his say, he would rather sit in that pocket and throw the ball down the field all day long. He is so good at doing that. Whereas last week, he did a lot of designed QB runs. They are going to use his legs to beat teams as well as the pass. I think this team here wants him to be able to throw the football. I think he prefers to throw it as opposed to running it. But he can run. So he is a tough cover.

"He has been one of the all-time greats at Arizona. He has done it for a long time. That is the other thing I think. When you are playing a quarterback like this, he has seen every single thing you can throw at him. Everyone has tried everything against him, so nothing fazes him. He plays with great poise, great demeanor when he is on the field."

Cincinnati is ready to adjust its defense anyway it needs to. Nate Woody has done a good job staying flexible in games to shut down what's working.

“I think just as the weeks go on, you kind of get more of a feel for the game and just the scheme of things, how we kind of want to do things, how we want to play coverages, and things like that. As you said, I think last week was probably my best week from a fielding standpoint in the defense. Just excited to keep on board," UC safety Jasper Beeler said this week.

Cincinnati should be able to move the football well and continue sparking the rushing attack if JC French IV can keep the defense honest, a unit that's really struggled with opposing deep passes this season (86th in 20-plus yard passes allowed) and is much worse against outside zone runs (UC's preference) than inside runs.

Betting Insights

The line has moved Cincinnati's way this week. The consensus spread opened at Arizona -7.5 on Sunday, but things have since shifted down to Arizona -6.5, with a few -7s lingering in the market.

The total has also shifted a bit from a consensus 54.5-point total to 55.5 on most sportsbooks. Given how well Cincinnati has played (and seemingly found an identity on both sides of the ball), I'm flipping my preseason prediction toward UC.

Prediction: 31-30 Bearcats

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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