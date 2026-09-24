Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: Kansas State Wildcats

Cincinnati opens up its Big 12 schedule this weekend in a Nipp At Night Saturday matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

UC is 3-0 for the first time since the 2021 College Football Playoff run and likely has to win this game to keep any fan hope alive to do that again. UC enters the 7 p.m. ET contest as 6.5-point underdogs to Collin Klein's Wildcats team.

Cincinnati is ranked 46th nationally on ESPN's FPI and 42nd on SP+, while Kansas State is 30th and 24th in those metrics. KSU is expected to win 58.7% of the time on ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

“This will be a great matchup to watch. The normal fans, they like to watch all the skill guys. But this game, it will be the defensive line vs. the offensive line," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said. "That is going to be incredible to see. The line of scrimmage, particularly when you get in the Big 12 play, Kansas State has been known for having really good lines on both sides of the ball for years. Going back many, many years ago, I think that is how you win a lot of football games. That matchup is going to be something that, if we can live up to what we are supposed to be able to do up front, can have a huge impact in this game.”

Cincinnati is hoping to avoid needing to come back by 21-plus points again as they did against Miami (OH). It marked the largest comeback win for the program since 2018.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) is chased out of bounds by Cincinnati Bearcats linebackers Jiquan Sanks (9) and Jake Golday (11) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats are easily the best team Cincinnati's faced this season, bringing a balanced production profile into Nippert Stadium. They are a top-25 offense headed up by Avery Johnson, and a top-five statistical defense on the other side.

Two powerful forces clash here in the Bearcats' rushing offense and the K-State defense. Cincinnati has to find some big plays on the ground up against the most suffocating pass defense in the nation. KSU has allowed a nation-best 86.7 pass yards per game and an 83.3 passer rating (fourth).

CBs Zashon Rich and Kaleb Patterson, plus safety Koy Beasley, have been phenomenal, with none of that trio allowing an NFL passer rating higher than 52.5 this year. Now, they've done this damage against Washington State (89th in SP+), FCS Nicholls, and Tulane (88th in SP+).

They are taking a big jump up in competition as well and are facing the best quarterback on their slate so far. Both of the other FBS starters are outside the top-100 in ESPN QBR, while JC French IV is 69th.

“They're very well coached. They have a lot of talent on that defense. I think their staff speaks for themselves. They're really getting around to be on point with our preparation and obviously good execution this Saturday," French noted this week.

Offensively, Cincinnati may try to lean on what worked for Nate Woody last season when he stifled Avery Johnson in their game against Army. The dual-threat star had just three rushes for 14 yards and went 15-25 for 172 yards passing, one TD and one INT.

If the 3-4 blitzing scheme can do that again this weekend, UC should have a strong chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 2021 as well.

It's easy to type that; it's different to do it on the field against the 15th-best quarterback so far this season in ESPN's QBR. Both UC (809 yards) and KSU (808 yards) are right next to each other in the top 10 nationally by total rushing yards this season. Whoever can maintain their ground attack all game and force a turnover or two likely wins the game.

"Our defense has to do a great job of trying to contain the quarterback, like everybody tries to do. They need to try and shut down the running game. I know that is easier said than done," Satterfield said this week.

Cincinnati lost to KSU 41-15 in 2024, getting gashed on the ground for 281 yards and three TDs. A big memory to try to avoid for players still on the roster from that game.

UC needs to slow down those chain rushes that help KSU hit over 26 first downs per game (14th nationally) and control the clock (14th in national TOP). They also have to stay elite in the red zone; UC ranks third nationally with 14 offensive TDs in 15 RZ trips.

Betting Insights

Cincinnati has stuck firm as 6.5-point underdogs basically all week across most betting outlets. The total is set at 55.5 points, and Cincinnati is +195 on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UC is now 2-1 against the spread this season, same as Kansas State, which is covering games by about 8.8 points above the spread in total this season. Cincinnati is covering by an average of 5.8 points per game in 2026.

Prediction: 28-27 Bearcats

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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