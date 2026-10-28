Utah vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 6 ranked Utah Utes look to stay undefeated when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.

Utah escaped Colorado with a 27-24 road win two weeks ago before bouncing back with a 21-13 home win against Houston. That three-point win in Colorado is Utah’s only against the spread loss this season.

Cincinnati upset Texas Tech as a +10.5 underdog last week, taking care of the Red Raiders by a final score of 37-24. The Bearcats had lost their previous two games at Arizona and at West Virginia, and are now 2-2 in the Big 12 this season.

Utah beat Cincinnati 45-14 in the inaugural meeting between these schools last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Utah -6.5 (-110)

Cincinnati +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Utah: -260

Cincinnati: +210

Total

56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Utah vs. Cincinnati How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Utah record: 7-0

Cincinnati record: 5-2

Utah vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch

Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah Utes

Devon Dampier was an efficient 18 of 26 for 204 yards last week against Houston, but two of those eight incompletions went the other way as interceptions. And while he failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time this season, he ran 15 times for 150 yards and two scores.

The senior quarterback will look to bounce back a bit this week in Cincinnati. He completed 16 of 31 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in last year’s win over the Bearcats, while running for 78 yards on 14 carries.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick

Cincinnati is a perfect 4-0 at home this season, including last week’s upset win over Texas Tech. The Bearcats were also underdogs in Week 4, getting a 31-26 win over Kansas State as +6.5 underdogs.

Utah was able to get out of Colorado with a win two weeks ago, but the Utes now face a tough test in Ohio.

The Utes may be able to stay undefeated, but I think this will be a one-score game. I’ll back Cincinnati getting six points at home.

Pick: Cincinnati +6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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