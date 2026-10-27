Scott Satterfield Updates Bearcats Football Injuries Entering Another Top-10 Home Matchup V. Utah

The Bearcats football team has a fresh pep in their step after pulling off the biggest home win in two decades this past Homecoming, but there is still half a season left to play.

Scott Satterfield and his staff let the players enjoy the win over No. 8 Texas Tech this past weekend, but they have to move on quickly. No. 6 Utah comes to town on Halloween as Cincinnati gets ready to host consecutive Top-10 opponents for the first time in team history.

The Bearcats are trying to be the first unranked Big 12 team ever to beat consecutive Top-10 teams.

Cincinnati has a few injuries to monitor entering the matchup, namely along the trenches. Starting nose tackle Josh Hough missed last week's win, and starting center Taran Tyo left the game with an injury. Satterfield noted WR Geo Kontosis tore his ACL in the game.

"They healed up pretty nicely last week. I think (RB Gi'Bran) Payne was really close to being able to go last week. I would anticipate him being ready this week for sure, and we're close to getting Hough ready. I think Payne for sure is going to be ready," Satterfield said before discussing Kontosis and Tyo. "Unfortunate for him (Kontosis). And then Taryn, we'll see on Taryn. We're working hard to get him back this week. It'll probably be more toward the end of the week before we know."

Utah is the only undefeated team left in the Big 12 and just posted a ranked win against Houston this past weekend.

JC French and the offense will play a huge role in Saturday's result. Cincinnati is 5-0 at home all-time against ranked opponents when they score at least 25 points. The veteran quarterback has to keep playing sound football like he has most of this season.

"They're coached very well. First of all, they don't mess up a lot, and they got some athletes over there," French noted about Utah. "They recruit really good players, and they like to play man coverage. So you got to find ways to beat that, and just keep the ball moving, not try to get ahead of yourselves, and just play to your standard."

The game kicks off at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and is airing on ESPN.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk