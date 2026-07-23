Cincinnati Bearcats 2026 Quarterback Position Preview

Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats’ passing offense ranked as the nation’s 73rd-best at 220.3 yards per game.

But the Brendan Sorsby days are long gone and now UC is focusing its attention on a quarterback group that comprises redshirt senior JC French IV, redshirt senior Liam O’Brien and redshirt sophomore Samaj Jones.

How Does Each Incoming Quarterback Fit In?

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JC French IV: French comes from Georgia Southern, where he notched 5,882 yards along with 38 touchdowns and 20 interceptions through 36 games. French is dialing up a 65% completion rate thus far and adds a healthy rushing option of 612 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, with six of them coming this past season.

Liam O’Brien: O’Brien’s breakout season came in 2024 for the Penn Quakers as he compiled 1,018 yards, 13 touchdowns and 2 interceptions after stepping in for the last four games of the season. In O’Brien’s first full year as a starter, the Boulder, Colo, native added 2,376 yards to go alongside 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Where O’Brien truly separates himself is on the ground. Through his career, he has totaled 903 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Samaj Jones: Jones is by far the least experienced quarterback of the core, as he has only attempted 7 passes in his career for a total of 72 yards and 1 touchdown. When asked to run, Jones offers more of a threat with 83 yards on 18 attempts and 1 touchdown.

Who Takes The Starting Gig?

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in July during Big 12 Media Days, star offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl spoke on French, saying, “...He's such a great person on and off the field. He's shown everything he showed on film last year. He’s shown that to us this year and in spring ball, he's bringing a big vocal presence to us, throughout workouts and stuff like that. So he's leading that QB room and just showing us everything that he's bringing and it's been great.”

This should all but confirm that French has locked in the starting gig.

What Should You Expect Next Season?

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Cincinnati fans saw last season with Sorsby, this is an offense that is desperate for a rushing option.

Sorsby accounted for 100 rushing attempts last season. French notched 133 last season and O’Brien, 138. With the ethos appearing to remain unchanged from the 2025 campaign, get ready to see a QB1 who is as dangerous on the ground as he is in the air, no matter who lines up under center.

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