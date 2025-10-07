Cincinnati Bearcats Football Cracks Top 35 of National Analytic Metrics Following Iowa State Win
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team continues to climb up national analytic metrics following a fourth consecutive win this weekend.
Cincinnati took out No. 14 Iowa State 38-30 Saturday for the highest-ranked home win since 2006.
UC now checks in at No. 32 (No. 39 last week) in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric. Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 38 (No. 39 last week) on ESPN's Football Power Index and 35th (37th last week) on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric. It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 35th nationally (38.3 last week).
The Bearcats have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, currently ranked second nationally in yards per play and yards per rush behind a dominant offensive line. They even overcame 11 penalties (a few very questionable ones) to beat ISU.
“It was just little mistakes, and that's just something that you can fix," Quarterback Brendan Sorsby said on Saturday. "So that was what we preached on the sideline, was if we have this play called, you cannot do this. It just is what it is, and we got that fixed immediately. It's unfortunate to have three penalties in five plays. But the response that we had was very impressive. I'm very proud of our team for it.”
UC is a big favorite over UCF at home this weekend, with ESPN's FPI expecting them to win 69.8% of the time.
