Brendan Sorsby Details September Success, Carrying It Into Heart of Big 12 Play
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is playing some of the best football of his career to start the 2025 season, but we are only a quarter of the way, and he's far from satisfied with a 3-1 start.
Sorsby is the nation's highest-graded quarterback through five weeks on Pro Football Focus, and he's got Cincinnati in position to win as a favorite over a ranked team for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era.
The veteran spoke about his locked-in mindset on Tuesday after he threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas win.
"I believe in all of our guys, I truly do," Sorsby said before joking about Gavin Grover's goal-line sifling. "And I think Saturday proved that they can step up and make plays whenever they need to. Still upset with Gavin for not scoring on that one, but we'll let that one slide for now. I'm sure he won't let it happen again, especially when it gets that close.
"I said, 'Gavin, you're 6-7 dude. There's no way you should ever get stopped on the one-inch line.' So we'll definitely learn from that going forward. But yeah, I mean, we don't win the game without Noah Jennings making that unbelievable catch, so props to him, and Isaiah Johnson has been really good with the ball in his hands, so we just got to keep finding a way to get all of our playmakers the ball."
Noah Jennings is one of Sorsby's top targets who's getting more and more in sync with a QB only Joe Royer has played more than four games with among the top options.
"Just got to keep stacking them. I don't know, people are always nice to me," Sorsby joked about someone on the team rewarding him for his outings. "They're always too nice. So I need to get back to after the Nebraska game, whenever I was getting beat down, beat down, beat down. I need that again. So, no, it's, it's been really fun. Just being able to pull out that win, the plane ride home was really enjoyable. And then just in the locker room, you can tell everybody's got a sense of confidence about him that we finally were able to pull out one of those close ones, and we're excited to get back to it on Saturday."
The offense will try to carry over its momentum on Saturday at noon ET against ISU.
