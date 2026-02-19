Cincinnati Bearcats Football Finalizes 2026 Coaching Staff With a Few More Tweaks

CINCINNATI — The 2026 Cincinnati Bearcats Football staff is locked in!

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced a few more staff changes on Thursday that included the following new roles for these coaches: Larry Murphy (cornerbacks), Mike Beaudry (assistant safeties), Petey Warrick (assistant wide receivers), and James Vollono (assistant special teams), while prior staff members Robert Nunn and Adam Braithwaite move to edge rushers coach and outside linebackers coach.

“I am really pleased with the formation of our 2026 staff,” Satterfield said in a press release. “We have such an outstanding range of people on both sides of the ball with diverse experiences at the college and professional levels, and I have enjoyed seeing them bond with our players as we head into spring ball.”

Murphy is replacing Eric Hicks as the cornerbacks coach. He just worked alongside new UC safeties coach David Rowe at Rutgers for the past year after a four-season run at Western Carolina as its corners coach. While Beaudry has a staff connection as well, having just served as an assistant safeties coach on new DC Nate Woody's Army staff last season.

Assistant wide receivers coach Petey Warrick comes from UTSA for his first season in Cincinnati, where he was just an offensive assistant last season. New special teams assistant James Vollono was with The 33rd Team football think tank over the past year.

Check out the full 2026 UC football coaching staff below:

Scott Satterfield - Head Coach

Nate Woody - Defensive Coordinator

Cortney Braswell - Co-Offensive Coordinator, ILBs

Nic Cardwell - Co-Offensive Coordinator, OL

Pete Thomas - Co-Offensive Coordinator, QBs

Luke Paschall - Special Teams Coordinator

Josh Stepp - Tight Ends

Sean Dawkins - Running Backs

Vijay Stingley - Wide Receivers

Walter Stewart - Defensive Line

Adam Braithwaite - Outside Linebackers

David Rowe - Safeties

Larry Murphy - Cornerbacks

Robert Nunn - Edge Rushers

David Flores - Assistant Offensive Line

Curtis Fitch - Assistant Quarterbacks / Tight Ends

Petey Warrick - Assistant Wide Receivers

Josh Runda - Assistant Linebackers

Theo Lemon - Assistant Defensive Line

Mike Beaudry - Assistant Safeties

James Vollono - Assistant Special Teams

