Cincinnati Bearcats Football Finalizes 2026 Coaching Staff With a Few More Tweaks
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The 2026 Cincinnati Bearcats Football staff is locked in!
Head coach Scott Satterfield announced a few more staff changes on Thursday that included the following new roles for these coaches: Larry Murphy (cornerbacks), Mike Beaudry (assistant safeties), Petey Warrick (assistant wide receivers), and James Vollono (assistant special teams), while prior staff members Robert Nunn and Adam Braithwaite move to edge rushers coach and outside linebackers coach.
“I am really pleased with the formation of our 2026 staff,” Satterfield said in a press release. “We have such an outstanding range of people on both sides of the ball with diverse experiences at the college and professional levels, and I have enjoyed seeing them bond with our players as we head into spring ball.”
Murphy is replacing Eric Hicks as the cornerbacks coach. He just worked alongside new UC safeties coach David Rowe at Rutgers for the past year after a four-season run at Western Carolina as its corners coach. While Beaudry has a staff connection as well, having just served as an assistant safeties coach on new DC Nate Woody's Army staff last season.
Assistant wide receivers coach Petey Warrick comes from UTSA for his first season in Cincinnati, where he was just an offensive assistant last season. New special teams assistant James Vollono was with The 33rd Team football think tank over the past year.
Check out the full 2026 UC football coaching staff below:
Scott Satterfield - Head Coach
Nate Woody - Defensive Coordinator
Cortney Braswell - Co-Offensive Coordinator, ILBs
Nic Cardwell - Co-Offensive Coordinator, OL
Pete Thomas - Co-Offensive Coordinator, QBs
Luke Paschall - Special Teams Coordinator
Josh Stepp - Tight Ends
Sean Dawkins - Running Backs
Vijay Stingley - Wide Receivers
Walter Stewart - Defensive Line
Adam Braithwaite - Outside Linebackers
David Rowe - Safeties
Larry Murphy - Cornerbacks
Robert Nunn - Edge Rushers
David Flores - Assistant Offensive Line
Curtis Fitch - Assistant Quarterbacks / Tight Ends
Petey Warrick - Assistant Wide Receivers
Josh Runda - Assistant Linebackers
Theo Lemon - Assistant Defensive Line
Mike Beaudry - Assistant Safeties
James Vollono - Assistant Special Teams
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.Follow @russheltman11