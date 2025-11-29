Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: UC Down A Player Against Injury-Riddled TCU
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are down one player in the secondary on Saturday. Cornerback Marqavious Saboor is out for Saturday's matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.
He's the only Bearcats injury issue as TCU deals with a bevy of injuries led by leading rusher Kevorian Barnes and top safety Bud Clark.
The former is out of the game while the latter is still doubtful to play against one of the best deep-throwing offenses in the country. UC is playing for a nicer bowl slot next Sunday if they can pull out a road result.
“I think it matters. I think that's another motivating factor, the more wins you can get, the more attractive you are to a great bowl," Scott Satterfield said about the final game's bowl impact. "You'll be able to go play in one of these great cities, and our fans, our players, and everybody associated with our program, you experience that. You want the best possible place you can go and the best bowl you can get into. I think eight wins help that. The unique thing about this game (vs. TCU) is that they have seven wins as well, so they're playing for the same thing. This makes an intriguing game, and one that both teams will be playing really hard for.”
Cincinnati can end the regular season on a high note at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk