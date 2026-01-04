Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Transfer Cornerback

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' secondary just found a new starting cornerback on Sunday from the Mid-American Conference.

247Sports' Chris Hummer reported transfer Bowling Green cornerback Mark Cannon is committing to Cincinnati after a third-team All-MAC season. He just visited this weekend and is 17th in 247Sports' transfer portal CB rankings.

Cannon notched 57 tackles, 6 TFLs, two INTs, and two sacks for the Falcons this past season and matched up against Cincinnati. He had a 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade this season on 753 snaps at 6-3, 205 pounds. He adds some much-needed size to Cincinnati's secondary.

He did give up four catches for 55 yards and two scores against the Bearcats this past season in one of his worst games.

UC head coach Scott Satterfield said his staff was going to attack the portal quickly, and they have.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Satterfield enjoyed having the players who stuck it out through bowl season.

"You'd love to have all the guys that we had throughout the whole season," Satterfield said. "I'm so proud of the ones that were here. This day and age in college football, the way the calendar sets up, we have to change when the portal is and all of these things that are happening with the calendar in college football. Bowls are special. What's happened here has thrown it off kilter. To come in and finish off with a bowl game is special and you'd like to have your whole team."

Cannon should be an instant-impact starter for Cincinnati after playing against them a few months ago.

