Cincinnati Bearcats Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

CINCINNATI — The Transfer portal news is hitting again for teams around college football as Cincinnati players exit the team for new opportunities.

Starting with this coming cycle, players can officially enter the transfer portal from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16. The change moves all transfer activity out of December and eliminates the spring period.

We have it all covered in the UC football transfer tracker that will get updated throughout the cycle with current Bearcats players entering the portal along with all the latest player additions.

Former transfer running back Chance Williams plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Williams had 29 total carries for Cincinnati over the last two seasons, tallying 102 yards and one touchdown as a backup.

He did not take on a large role after transferring in from Grambling State.

Cincinnati RB Chance Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/dfiddkSs5y pic.twitter.com/kQFUQo5MEQ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 10, 2025

Defensive back Kye Stokes is going to enter the transfer portal. He played 65 defensive snaps at cornerback for UC over the last two seasons after transferring in from Ohio State.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/lxtklXMl1v — Kye Stokes (@kye_stokes) December 9, 2025

WR Kale Woodburn is entering the transfer portal after playing no snaps at Cincinnati and has full eligibility.

Freshman QB Zebulin Kinsey is entering the portal. He did not play any snaps during his time at UC and has full eligibility.

Bearcats DT Kamari Burns is entering the transfer portal. He turned into a key backup nose tackle behind Dontay Corleone over the past two seasons at 6-foot-3, 300-pound.

He notched 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks this season and played all 12 games with 174 snaps in 2025 and 130 in 2024.

Cincinnati DT Kamari Burns plans to enter the portal, his agent @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports.



The 6-foot-3, 300-pound DT posted 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks this season and played all 12 games as a sophomore. https://t.co/raZ5C1o01z pic.twitter.com/y0iqoc1xG5 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 4, 2025

Backup offensive tackle Ethan Green is entering the transfer portal but will play in the bowl game.

On3's Pete Nakos reported the entry.

Green played 82 snaps this past season at right tackle.

Cincinnati offensive tackle Ethan Green is entering the transfer portal, per @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-6, 315-pound OT averaged a 77 pass blocking grade the last 2 seasons. Has another year of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/ZJ6DYZHZvd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 3, 2025

Things start with redshirt freshman wide receiver Dakari Anderson. He posted a goodbye message on social media after playing seven snaps for the team this season.

"First, wanna thank GOD for allowing me to come play at the division one level," Anderson wrote." Second / wanna thank all my teammates and people I've met in Cincinnati for the incredible experience!! / wanna give a special thanks to coach Satterfield and coach Stepp for recruiting me and giving me this opportunity, but with that being said, I will not be coming back for a third year, and I will be entering my name in the transfer portal!! Thank you, Cincinnati, for such an amazing experience."

He did not appear in any 2024 games.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk