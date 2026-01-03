Cincinnati Bearcats Football Parting Ways With Defensive Coordinator

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football program is looking for a new defensive coordinator. Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel reported Tyson Veidt is leaving for a position on Penn State's new staff with Matt Campbell in a "mutual parting of the ways."



Cincinnati struggled mightily on defense this season with a nation-low two interceptions and the 107th-ranked stop rate against FBS opponents. The system just wasn't quite clicking with Cincinnati's personnel in the Big 12.



UC head coach Scott Satterfield said the team was looking at all aspects of how to improve after Friday's 35-13 loss to Navy in the Liberty Bowl. All eyes are on the transfer portal after Cincinnati lost key pieces in the talent acquisition staff, and now needs a new DC quickly to paint a clear picture to transfers that they will need to convince.

"Us as a program we are looking forward to 2026," Satterfield said tonight. "As a head coach we have to look and see if we need to make any changes in order to make us a better program, that is what we have to do. As head coach that is what I am committed to do. I want to make this program one of the best in the Big 12."

Satterfield made it clear last month that he would be moving quickly to get these roles filled.

Former UC Director of Player Personnel Jack Griffith and Assistant GM Carter Wilson didn't leave due to strife. They took clear promotions at Penn State and South Florida to keep rising. They were great hires by Satterfield, and he hopes he's done it again with the DC and others.

"Yeah, I mean, happy for those guys. They did a great job for us for the three years they were here, talented young people," Satterfield said about Wilson and Griffith. "They deserve a move up, great opportunity for them, and so wish them nothing but the best. But we're already in the process of getting some guys in here. We all know it's go time right now and over the next three weeks. And so we'll have some guys in place here very soon to be able to help us navigate this transfer portal."

The portal is open for just one two-week period moving forward for all fall sports between right now and Jan. 16. This will Satterfield's third defensive coordinator in his four offseasons at Cincinnati.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk