Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Liberty Bowl Uniform Combination

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is rolling with black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants for the final game of the 2025 season. UC is ready to battle Navy in the 2026 Liberty Bowl today at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Cincinnati is trying to pull off the betting upset in these uniforms and break the 3-3 all-time tie against their old AAC rivals.

They will have to do it without multiple key starters thanks to the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. Stars like Brendan Sorsby, Tawee Walker, Dontay Corleone, and Jake Golday aren't playing.

“We’re very excited to be here in Memphis,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week. “We’ve been looking forward to this for what feels like a month, practicing back home and getting geared up for this awesome occasion. This bowl game has a rich tradition, and I can’t wait for Friday to get here.”

The Navy triple-option attack is something Cincinnati hasn't faced ever under Satterfield.

“It’s very difficult,” Satterfield said about their offense. “I spent some time at previous jobs where we played some option teams in our conference; you have to spend a lot of time on it. It’s assignment football. You have to be in your gaps; you have to have great eye control. You have to tackle well.”

All of the action kicks off later today from Memphis, Tennessee. Check out the uniforms below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk