Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Writes Letter To Fans After Wrapping 2025 Athletics Calendar Year

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham rang in the new year with a long letter to Bearcats fans thanking them for their efforts in 2025 and painting the picture for 2026.

The highlight of the year is UC's marquee new facility on campus, The Sheakley Indoor Athletic Facility. Cincinnati will start getting a full allocation of Big 12 media revenue in the next fiscal school year.

That, the facility, and more could mean the end of runs outside conference contention for basketball and football since moving up to a power conference level.

"As the year comes to a close and 2026 begins, I express my sincere appreciation for the passion you bring and the meaningful support you provide to our student-athletes," Cunningham wrote. "College sports can be unpredictable. Seasons swing. Expectations rise. Last year gave us all of that, from thrilling moments to tough lessons and everything in between. Through it all, two things have never changed: the heart of this fan base and the commitment of our student-athletes. If there is one word that defines this year, it is endurance."

Cunningham named three reasons for a successful 2026.

"As we head into 2026, we do so with momentum, pride, and a clear vision for what comes next," He wrote. "We will continue to invest. We will continue to remain aggressive. We will continue to make the tough decisions required to reach our destination and our standard. The foundation is strong. The best days for Bearcats Athletics are still ahead. Thank you for being part of this journey. Your passion fuels everything we do."

The next few months are crucial for both big sports as football finds a new quarterback and basketball tries to save a currently lost season.

2026 has it all in store.

Check out the full letter below:

JC Letter | John Cunningham

