Cincinnati Bearcats Football Reveals Week 3 Uniform Combination Against Northwestern State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has one more game to close out the non-conference slate before a bye week carries them into conference play against Kansas.
The new uniform fun continues this week as the Bearcats get ready to rock white helmets, black jerseys, and white pants in front of fans at Nippert Stadium.
UC head coach Scott Satterfield is looking for maximum effort and execution this week after a pair of uneven lefts have the team sitting at 1-1 overall.
“No, I don't worry about that," Satterfield said about a certain final score Cincinnati wants to hit. "I just want guys to play at a high level, and if we're doing that, then it'll take care of itself. There are a lot of different examples of teams struggle against an FCS team or a Group of Five program. I think it's just a matter of how focused, how hard you go out and play, how well you execute. If you do that, then it should take care of itself. And I think Minnesota was a great example of that last week. Minnesota got after it in all phases. I looked at it at one time, and Northwestern State had run 16 plays and minus nine yards during their first 16 plays. I mean, that's the defense is getting after it. You have to be able to play like that. If that's the level that you're playing at, then good things are going to happen.”
Check out the full combination below as Cincinnati gets ready for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+:
