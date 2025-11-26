Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Evan Pryor Excited For 'Huge' Bowl Practices, Thanksgiving Plans
CINCINNATI — Bearcats running back Evan Pryor returned with a pop this past Saturday to lead the team in rushing against BYU and post a season-high 48 receiving yards.
He's still getting back to 100% from his ankle injury, but was all smiles on Tuesday discussing the chance to keep practicing into bowl season with UC guaranteed another game after this week's contest against TCU.
"Yeah, it's huge because, I can't speak for everyone, but I hate watching bowl games from the couch, let alone not even like practicing," Pryor said about getting the bowl chance. "Being around the guys before the holidays, things like that.
"There are so many different aspects of things that go on in this building around that time that I'm thankful for. So having this this time around, I'm not gonna take it for granted. I spend time with the guys, things like that. Take practice seriously, help other guys get better, and things like that, man, and finish this thing strong."
Cincinnati's players are celebrating Thanksgiving together this weekend in an undetermined way, but Pryor would love to see running backs coach Sean Dawkins cook up a spread.
"I think Coach Dawkins might cook," Pryor joked. "I think all the backs are gonna make Coach Dawkins cook for us."
Check out all of the fun with Cincinnati's efficient rusher below:
