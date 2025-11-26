All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Star Evan Pryor Excited For 'Huge' Bowl Practices, Thanksgiving Plans

Cincinnati's electric offensive weapon is ready for the final tastes of action this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) is forced out of bounds in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) is forced out of bounds in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bearcats running back Evan Pryor returned with a pop this past Saturday to lead the team in rushing against BYU and post a season-high 48 receiving yards.

He's still getting back to 100% from his ankle injury, but was all smiles on Tuesday discussing the chance to keep practicing into bowl season with UC guaranteed another game after this week's contest against TCU.

"Yeah, it's huge because, I can't speak for everyone, but I hate watching bowl games from the couch, let alone not even like practicing," Pryor said about getting the bowl chance. "Being around the guys before the holidays, things like that. 

"There are so many different aspects of things that go on in this building around that time that I'm thankful for. So having this this time around, I'm not gonna take it for granted. I spend time with the guys, things like that. Take practice seriously, help other guys get better, and things like that, man, and finish this thing strong."

Cincinnati's players are celebrating Thanksgiving together this weekend in an undetermined way, but Pryor would love to see running backs coach Sean Dawkins cook up a spread.

"I think Coach Dawkins might cook," Pryor joked. "I think all the backs are gonna make Coach Dawkins cook for us."

Check out all of the fun with Cincinnati's efficient rusher below:

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football