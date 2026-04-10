Cincinnati Bearcats Football Stars Discuss Second Spring 2026 Scrimmage

The Bearcats went through their second scrimmage of the 2026 Spring Football cycle on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff got another nice batch of plays to parse through this offseason as they continue to find the best 11 players for each spot on both sides of the ball and special teams.

Versatility Building

Cincinnati Bearcats stretch during University of Cincinnati Football practice at Higher Ground Convention Center in West Harrison Aug. 3, 2018. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Satterfield highlighted some of quarterback JC French IV's work after last week's scrimmage.

"Every day, he gets out here feeling more comfortable with what we're trying to do," Satterfield said about French on Saturday. "We've been keeping it real simple this spring offensively, so they don't have to think as much. But I've been pleased with his accuracy. Completion percentage has been really high throughout the nine practices, going back and charting every practice, he's played at a really good level completing the football.

"A couple of overthrows today, but overall, he's had a really good spring, very confident in his ability to make our offense go ... He's been working with us all new super Sievers for him. And those guys have really done some good things as well. You know, it's been different ones too, which has been good. It's not just been one guy."

French has largely dominated the first-team reps that I've seen this spring. That continued on Friday. It would be stunning if he is not named the starting quarterback sometime during fall camp this coming August.

This week, Satterfield noted the team continued to play "everybody" in their latest scrimmage to find those best 11.

"Trying to see what guys can make plays, and what guys can't," Satterfield said today. "We tell the guys, man, every time you step on the field, you're proving to us I have to play you, on the other side of that, you're proving to us that I can't play you. And so we're playing everybody. Whether you're a first year freshman that just got here in January, or a guy who's been here for a long time. You got to go out and prove yourself every day. And I think that's what we're looking to see ... putting the guys in a bunch of different situations and seeing how they react to it.

"We had several end-of-game scenarios today, and I thought guys did really good with that. I think each and every time we're out here, we're learning something about our team, but I do think we got, we got a good bunch of guys to work with, and guys that are getting better each and every day.

Check out the full new comments following the latest scrimmage, featuring cornerback Jacob Finley and guard Xavier Lozowicki.

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