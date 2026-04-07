Gavin Grover 'Taking Steps Forward' on Path to Being Next Great Cincinnati Tight End

The Bearcats football program has been known for its impactful tight ends over the years, and Gavin Grover is trying to join that long line this fall when he dives into a projected starting role on offense.

The true junior has played in every game over his first two seasons, but he hasn't come close to a full snap diet with Joe Royer ahead of him. Now, Royer is headed for the NFL, and Grover is primed to take his place after playing 124 offensive snaps last season.

"I mean, it's a pleasure to work with these guys every day," Grover told me on Tuesday. "Coach (Josh) Stepp does a great job with us. I mean, I've had a lot of good leadership in front of me with Joe and Pat Gurd. They've taught me a lot. I mean, it's really cool, like learning from those guys and now being able to take those steps forward as the leader in the tight end room with the Bearcats."

He had four catches for 58 yards last season.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that he adds a zero to both of those numbers in 2026, along with his first career touchdowns.

Learning Process

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Gavin Grover (87) reacts to catches a pass in the end zone during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think I learned a lot," Grover said about his development since high school. "The pace of play from high school, obviously, college was a lot to learn as a freshman and as a sophomore, you kind of start to catch your foot and realize how the game goes. You learn a lot, and you get more comfortable running the plays and blocking people. It's not like, 'Oh, wow, I'm blocking college guys.' I'm just as big, work harder than or just as hard as these guys across from me. So it's giving you a lot of confidence to go play. You don't have to think as much. You just go and be a football player."

Grover noted the Kansas game really helped his confidence last season (two catches for 40 yards on a season-high 28 snaps). The 6-6, 255-pound talent looks like he can play all three downs from what I've seen in spring practice.

Check out our full conversation below:

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