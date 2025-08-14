Cincinnati Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby Named to Third Major Preseason Award Watchlist
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is a part of a third major preseason award watchlist entering the 2025 season. The Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award, and now Manning Award have him on their watchlists.
The Manning inclusion happened this week.
The Sugar Bowl created the award in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. The honor is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ postseason performances in its awarding process.
Sorsby was one of four FBS QBs with at least 2,800 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing touchdowns last season. His versatility and arm talent stood out all campaign long, and he's only gotten more attuned to the offense.
"My comfort level with the playbook this year compared to last year is just night and day," Sorsby noted recently. "And then they know what they're doing, too [the wide receivers]. I'm just kind of verifying with them as they're running across, and sometimes they might not know what they're doing because they're exhausted from running a deep route. They'recoming back. So, just making sure those guys are good. And being able to do that this year is nice."
The passing star completed 249-of-389 passes (64%) for 2,813 yards and 18 TDs last season, while adding 447 yards and nine scores on the ground. He was also a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
