Final Scheduled Battle For Victory Bell Changing Venues In 2026

CINCINNATI — The Final scheduled Victory Bell matchup this fall is changing venues. WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported the football rivalry between Cincinnati and Miami (OH) is taking place at TQL Stadium in the West End of Cincinnati this September.

It's the home of MLS's FC Cincinnati franchise.

"Sources tell WLWT the Victory Bell game between the University of Cincinnati and Miami University is now expectedto be played at TQL Stadium, home to MLS power FC Cincinnati, on Saturday, September 19th," Clifford wrote. "Previously, Paycor Stadium was the agreed-upon neutral host site. Instead, FC Cincinnati's home pitch is now in line to host its first-ever American football action of any kind — high school, college, or professional."

The game does not have any more scheduled dates after this fall's contest in Week 3 of Cincinnati's season. They open the season with Boston College at home and then Western Carolina in Week 2.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham gave his thoughts on the end of the rivalry in 2024.

"We understand the importance of this historic rivalry to our fans and college football, and we are disappointed Miami University will not be coming to Nippert Stadium next season," Cunningham said in a statement. "However, we look forward to facing the RedHawks at Yager Stadium in the Battle for the Victory Bell this fall and at Paycor Stadium in 2026. We will continue to explore opportunities to play in Miami in the future. We thank Miami for the many memorable moments over the years."

The Victory Bell was the oldest current non-conference college football rivalry in the United States (though they briefly played in the same conference during the late 1940s and early 1950s), the oldest rivalry in the FBS, having first played in 1888 (UNC-Wake Forest and Carolina-Duke are tied), and it was also the fourth-most played college football rivalry game ever.

It gets played one more time in a more intimate venue this fall, with Cincinnati winning 17 of the past 18 meetings.

