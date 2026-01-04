Cincinnati Lands Defensive Tackle From Transfer Portal in Chidera Otutu

CINCINNATI — The defensive trenches got a new name for Cincinnati on Sunday in UTSA transfer Chidera Otutu. 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound sophomore posted 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season in 10 starts.

He has two more seasons of eligibility left and is a boost to a shredded defensive line right now. Otutu played 287 snaps last season and notched a 62.4 Pro Football Focus grade. It remains to be seen what exact scheme Cincinnati will employ under a new defensive coordinator.

The transfer portal is rolling for Cincinnati, which has also added cornerback MJ Cannon, all without a DC hired just yet.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’sone portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

All eyes are looking forward after a tough 35-13 Liberty Bowl loss without a full team.

"You'd love to have all the guys that we had throughout the whole season," Satterfield said on Friday. "I'm so proud of the ones that were here. In this day and age in college football, the way the calendar sets up, we have to change when the portal is, and all of these things that are happening with the calendar in college football. Bowls are special. What'shappened here has thrown it off kilter. To come in and finish off with a bowl game is special, and you'd like to have your whole team."

Cincinnati will keep hunting in the transfer portal.

