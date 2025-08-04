Cincinnati Lands Three Players on Annual College Football Freaks List
CINCINNATI — The Annual Freaks List from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman dropped on Monday, and Cincinnati had three players make the group, the most for the program since playing in the College Football Playoff with the 2021 squad.
Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (No. 14), wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (No. 29), and linebacker Jake Golday (No. 48) all made the list.
Corleone got things going with some striking numbers in the weight room.
"'The Godfather' returns to the Freaks List for the third time," Feldman noted. "Corleone is a three-time all-conference pick who has produced 109 tackles, 17 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks in his 34-game career. Last year, the 6-0 ½, 336-pounder made first-team All-Big 12. He now bench presses 485 pounds, squats 615, and can do a sumo deadlift at 585 pounds. Despite his massive body, Corleone has very nimble feet. This offseason, he clocked a 1.71-second 10-yard split, which would’ve been the third fastest among defensive tackles at this year’s combine. His 7.44-second three-cone drill time also would’ve been the third fastest at the combine in his position group."
Caldwell could be a major diamond-in-the-rough find for the program after he surfaced in the transfer portal from DII Lindenwood.
"A transfer this year from Division II Lindenwood in Missouri, Caldwell had 93 career catches for 1,722 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career there," Feldman noted. "He’s 6-4 1/2 and 208 pounds, and he wowed Cincinnati coaches when he broad-jumped 11-9. For context, that’s seven inches longer than any other wideout jump at the combine this year. It also would’ve tied the farthest any wide receiver has ever jumped at the combine. Caldwell’s vertical jump is 36.5 inches, and he clocked a 1.50-second 10-yard split."
Golday showed off plenty of athletic moments last season and could be the Bearcats' second-best defensive player this fall.
"Golday finished second on the team in tackles last year (58) and had seven TFLs despite being limited by injuries over the season’s final three games," Feldman wrote. "Still, he was PFF’s second-highest-graded linebacker in the Big 12 in 2024. The 6-4 1/2, 240-pounder has some elite testing numbers. He ran a 4.24 shuttle time, which would’ve been faster than any linebacker at this year’s combine. He broad jumped 10-7, which would’ve been second-best there. His 36-inch vertical and 1.54-second 10-yard split also stand out, as did his 24 reps on the bench with 225 pounds. His max on the bench is 365. He did 19 pull-ups and hit 22.16 mph."
Cincinnati has the top-end talent and depth to compete for a special season in the Big 12.
The first step is to secure a win over Nebraska in Week 1 and build momentum from there.
